Rip City Remix announces open tryouts

Rip City Remix.
Rip City Remix.(Rip City Remix)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rip City Remix, the G Leauge affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers is providing an opportunity for aspiring basketball players to try out for their team.

The open tryouts will be held on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the Blazers Training Facility at 7325 SW Childs Rd, Portland, OR 97224.

Check-in for participants will take place from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 16. This platform gives participants the opportunity to showcase their basketball skills directly to the Rip City Remix’s basketball operations personnel. Successful candidates could potentially secure an invitation to the Rip City Remix’s training camp, set to take place in late October.

SEE ALSO: Oregon and Washington officially join Big Ten

To participate, all candidates must pre-register and pay a non-refundable $300 fee online through Rip City Remix’s official ticketing partner, Tixr. Availability is limited to the first 60 people who sign up and no advanced registration through phone calls or walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees can register here.

The tryouts will only be open to prospective players and not open to the public.

Commonly asked questions and more information and eligibility can be found on  //ripcityremix.com/tryout. For additional questions reach out to gleague@ripcity.com via email.

The Rip City Remix is an official NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers and are entering their inaugural season. Starting in Nov. the team will play 24 home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Police investigating shots fired in Salem
Women shot while walking dog in Salem
Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Police on scene of injury shooting in Gresham
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking

Latest News

More schools are announcing their departure from the PAC 12
More schools announce their departure from PAC 12
Oregon defensive back Darren Barkins uses his helmet to hold his mouth guard before an NCAA...
Oregon and Washington officially join Big Ten
Tommy Troy
Arizona Diamondbacks top draft pick Tommy Troy makes Hillsboro Hops debut
Arizona's top pick arrived and made his Hillsboro debut on Wednesday.
Tommy Troy makes his Hillsboro debut