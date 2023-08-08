Rip City Remix announces open tryouts

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rip City Remix, the G Leauge affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers is providing an opportunity for aspiring basketball players to try out for their team.

The open tryouts will be held on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place at the Blazers Training Facility at 7325 SW Childs Rd, Portland, OR 97224.

Check-in for participants will take place from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 16. This platform gives participants the opportunity to showcase their basketball skills directly to the Rip City Remix’s basketball operations personnel. Successful candidates could potentially secure an invitation to the Rip City Remix’s training camp, set to take place in late October.

To participate, all candidates must pre-register and pay a non-refundable $300 fee online through Rip City Remix’s official ticketing partner, Tixr. Availability is limited to the first 60 people who sign up and no advanced registration through phone calls or walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees can register here.

The tryouts will only be open to prospective players and not open to the public.

Commonly asked questions and more information and eligibility can be found on //ripcityremix.com/tryout. For additional questions reach out to gleague@ripcity.com via email.

The Rip City Remix is an official NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers and are entering their inaugural season. Starting in Nov. the team will play 24 home games at the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

