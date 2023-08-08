Sherwood teen crashes through school skylight

Broken skylight
The Sherwood Police Department has issued a Facebook post as a reminder to both teens and the general public, don’t play on skylights.(Sherwood Police Department)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - The Sherwood Police Department has issued a Facebook post as a reminder to both teens and the general public, don’t play on skylights.

Recently a teen crashed through a skylight at Sherwood Middle School. The teen only received minor injuries, but the police warn that it could have been much more serious.

The Sherwood Police Department reminded parents in their Facebook post to talk with their teens about the various dangers of playing on the roofs of school buildings and specifically not to climb up on them at all.

There has been an issue for a while of teenagers climbing onto the rooftops of various schools within the district and playing around for a while said the statement.

