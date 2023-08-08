Shooting in Orchards Neighborhood leaves man in hospital

File
File(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries in Vancouver, Wash on Monday.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon in the 9100 block of NE 147th Avenue, Vancouver.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect of the shooting left the scene in a car before CCSO’s arrival. Based on beginning investigations it is believed the victim and suspect were in an altercation at the victims home before the shooting.

The case is being investigated by CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
3 people, pet dead in early morning Scappoose house fire
Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Police investigating shots fired in Salem
Women shot while walking dog in Salem
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Police on scene of injury shooting in Gresham
Juvenile charged with attempted murder after woman hurt in Gresham shooting

Latest News

Portland Police
Loved ones of man shot and killed in SE Portland last year continue to demand justice
3 cougars seen in Tillamook County
Three cougars seen on home camera in Tillamook County
Another wild sighting has people in Tillamook County concerned.
Three cougars seen on home camera in Tillamook County
This week marks one year since Dejohntae Campbell was shot and killed in Southeast Portland.
Loved ones of man shot and killed in SE Portland last year continue to demand justice