Shooting in Orchards Neighborhood leaves man in hospital

CLARK CO. Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot and taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries in Vancouver, Wash on Monday.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a disturbance with a weapon in the 9100 block of NE 147th Avenue, Vancouver.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect of the shooting left the scene in a car before CCSO’s arrival. Based on beginning investigations it is believed the victim and suspect were in an altercation at the victims home before the shooting.

The case is being investigated by CCSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

