Slight chance for showers Wednesday morning

It’s a nice late summer afternoon with temperatures peaking in the 80s once again. A weak weather system moves inland Wednesday but that won’t affect your evening or overnight plans. Expect dry weather slightly cooler temperatures; in the 50s and lower 60s.

That system Wednesday is so weak that it’ll just cool us a few degrees and give us more cloud cover. There IS a slight shower chance at any point during the day, but most of us stay dry in the I-5 corridor. Coastal cities and areas north of Longview have a much better chance for a few light showers tomorrow.

High pressure breaks up the cloud cover Thursday into early next week and we expect a warming trend beginning Friday.

The big question right now is how hot we’ll be early next week. Models are in agreement that we’ll see at least low-mid 90s, but disagree on whether we’ll get hotter than that. Considering last weekend’s “failed heat wave” and this disagreement we’ll keep the forecast at/below 95 degrees. Regardless, next week will be much warmer than this week!

