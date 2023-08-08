Three cougars seen on home camera in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Another wild sighting has people in Tillamook County concerned.

Just last month there were several separate cougar sightings at Cannon Beach.

This time, three cougars were caught on camera in a driveway over the weekend.

“I’m surprised they’re this close. I mean they’re just a stone’s throw away.” Rod Hulke, who lives nearby, said.

Not one, not two, but three cougars were seen wandering outside a Neskowin home early Saturday morning.

The family who lives in that home wanted to remain anonymous, but did tell FOX12 it was a shocking sight to see captured on their home security camera just before 5 a.m.

People who live nearby said they’ve been hearing a lot of chatter about recent cougar sightings in the Neskowin area.

“Mostly more on the hills though, but this was right down here,” Vicki Amussen, who lives in the neighborhood, said. “They seem to be out a lot more. Maybe that’s because they’re just hungry.”

In the video three cougars walked up the driveway. Several minutes later they walked back down and disappeared into the neighborhood. The homeowner said the cougars hung around for about four minutes.

However, their biggest concern was their three dogs were also outside at the time in the backyard, who are okay.

The family tells FOX12 they’re sharing their video to warn neighbors to be alert.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) said cougars are typically more active during evenings and at dawn and dusk. They said when multiple cougars are seen at the same time, it’s usually a mother with her young.

ODFW reminds people that if they do see a cougar to stay alert, keep dogs on a leash, and keep pets inside if possible, especially at night, and to stay calm.

People said it’s been a fun topic of conversation with their kids this summer, but also a good reminder to be mindful of their surroundings at all times.

“That’s pretty awesome, but yea, I’m a little nervous, especially for them, little kids,” Kurt Doyle, a visitor, said.

ODFW said if someone does see a cougar in their yard or neighborhood, call the local ODFW office or 911.

