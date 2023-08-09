100-year-old Oregon City schoolhouse embarks on journey to a new location

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Carus Old Historic Schoolhouse, located at the corner of Highway 213 and Carus Road south of Oregon City, was to be torn down in July to make way for a parking lot.

The community came together to form The Friends of the Carus Historic Schoolhouse and with strong support from the community, the building is now on being relocated to Evans Farms.

But organizers are now facing a new obstacle.

Due to utility concerns, the schoolhouse will not be allowed to move on Highway 213.

The Old Historic Schoolhouse will now have to travel across two country roads and through the land of five different property owners.

Organizers from The Friends of the Carus Historic Schoolhouse have already voiced their concerns about the new route, stating that “rolling across hay fields and horse pastures doesn’t even seem feasible.”

Despite concerns, the schoolhouse is expected to start its journey on Monday, August 14, and will reach its final location at Evans Farm by Wednesday, August 16.

