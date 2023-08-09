1 arrested for July murder of Portland man shot dead in Argay Terrace Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with the July 5 murder of a Portland man in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Raymond Lavaughn Grant was arrested in downtown Portland and faces second-degree murder for shooting 28-year-old Ace L. Lewis.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on July 5, police responded to the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Lewis’ body.

The medical examiner later determined that Lewis died of homicide by gunshot.

After Grant was arrested Tuesday, he was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. Along with murder charges, Grant is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Grant made his first court appearance on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Anyone who may have information regarding Grant’s involvement in the July 5 homicide is asked to contact Detective Sharp at 503-823-9773, or jeff.sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov.

