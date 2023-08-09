Chance for a passing shower in the morning

Starting off this Wednesday morning with areas of clouds and a slight chance of an isolated shower. Look for decreasing clouds this afternoon and a high of 81. Clouds tomorrow morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, high 81. Mostly sunny as we approach Friday and Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 80s. We turn the heat up Sunday through at least Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Lows for the next 7 days will cool from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.