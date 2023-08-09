Deputy Doze released from hospital 2 weeks after shooting at Tualatin apartments

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Doze was released from the hospital today, two weeks after he was shot seven times while issuing an eviction notice.

The shooting at a Tualatin apartment complex resulted in a lost eye and several lost teeth, but according to friends and family, Doze’s will to heal has been remarkable.

Officers from the Beaverton, Camas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Portland, Washougal, West Linn, and Vancouver police departments, the Clackamas and Clark County (WA) sheriff’s offices, Washington State Patrol, and Oregon Department of Transportation joined in a massive procession to escort Doze back to his Washougal home.

“I’m elated, I am so grateful, grateful beyond what you could think or imagine,” Doze’s wife Tay Errecalde-Doze said.

See Also: Shot Washington Co. deputy has seen incredible recovery, family says

She said they have only reached this point due to their strong faith, and the outpouring of community support.

“It’s truly a miracle, two shots to his head, and my gosh I could be looking at a whole different scenario, and for that there’s big smiles around that bed,” Errecalde-Doze said.

Officer Danny DiPietro with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said the procession was a sign of the love and support that they have for one another as officers, and the respect they hold for ‘Chuck’, as friends call him.

Tuesday was also the four-year anniversary of a shooting at Hagg Lake, which left another Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jeremy Braun, injured.

“We’re a family,” DiPietro said. “We deal with some really tough things, but when we see one of our own go down like this, it hurts, and we all take it personally.”

See Also: Police identify 33-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

Errecalde-Doze said her husband has already been talking about going back to his dream job and helping the force however he can, but for now, the family will do their best to support him through his healing process and a series of surgeries later down the road.

“I can’t tell you the depth of the gratitude for all of the community supporting us emotionally, physically spiritually and financially,” she said through tears. “There is so much gratitude. I’m just kept because I don’t have this crazy fear beyond what’s in front of me today.”

If you would like to contribute to Deputy Doze’s healing journey, you can visit his GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.