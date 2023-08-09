Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school

An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school, police said.(Lakewood PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - No one was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed through the front of a driving school in Colorado on Tuesday.

The Lakewood Police Department shared a photo of the crash scene, which shows the car sticking out of the Community Driving School building under the school’s “Learn to Drive” sign.

“The driver, an instructor at the business, was cited for a traffic violation,” police wrote in the post.

Police said there was one minor injury from the crash, which happened at the Community Driving School along Wadsworth Boulevard on the north side of the city.

The franchise owner, however, told KKTV the employee was not an instructor at the time and it was only their second day on the job.

“The safety of our employees and students is paramount,” said Steve Rohman, the owner of the driving school. “He was in his personal vehicle. We do our best to make sure that all of our instructors and students are safe.”

The driver was not publicly identified and Rohman added the person responsible for the crash no longer works there.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Oregon Capital
10 Oregon senators disqualified from reelection after walkout: Sec. of State

Latest News

State troopers in New York helped save a dog that was caught in a stolen vehicle.
State troopers track down stolen vehicle, save owner’s dog caught inside
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer at his Phoenix home.
72-year-old man struggles through Arizona heat waves without electricity, running water
Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts