Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Oregon firefighter

Benjamin Charles Sapper.
Benjamin Charles Sapper.(U.S. Forest Service)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a firefighter killed in the line of duty Friday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper died Friday in an on-duty vehicle accident near Powers, Oregon. Sapper was a firefighter for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service.

SEE ALSO: Governor Kotek signs behavioral health bills

“The First Lady and I offer our condolences to the family of firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper,” Governor Kotek said. “I am grateful for Benjamin’s selflessness and service to our state. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sapper graduated from Boulder High School before attending University of Colorado, earing a degree in Applied Mathematics.

Based on the Governor’s orders, all Oregon public institutions will lower their flags to half-staff Thursday until sunset in honor of Sapper.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking
3 cougars seen in Tillamook County
Three cougars seen on home camera in Tillamook County

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Portland weekend traffic to be impacted by bike event
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham.
Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham