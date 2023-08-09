Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Oregon firefighter

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of a firefighter killed in the line of duty Friday.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper died Friday in an on-duty vehicle accident near Powers, Oregon. Sapper was a firefighter for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Service.

“The First Lady and I offer our condolences to the family of firefighter Benjamin Charles Sapper,” Governor Kotek said. “I am grateful for Benjamin’s selflessness and service to our state. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Sapper graduated from Boulder High School before attending University of Colorado, earing a degree in Applied Mathematics.

Based on the Governor’s orders, all Oregon public institutions will lower their flags to half-staff Thursday until sunset in honor of Sapper.

