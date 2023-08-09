A frontal system keeps us cooler a another day.

Happy Wednesday everyone,

Today is right on track in the low 80s. Tonight through Saturday a weak frontal system will continue to push through the northern part of the region. This front brought with it a slight chance for a few showers today and we could still see a sprinkle or two on the west slopes of the Cascades this afternoon/evening. Tomorrow there will be cloud cover through the afternoon and highs will be very similar to today in the low 80s. There are still indications a ridge will start building off the coast of the Pacific starting Saturday, but different models show the center of high pressure in different locations. This is causing difference in opinions in the potential highs. The Euro model shows the center being closer to us and giving highs in the high 90s to low 100s whereas the GFS model has the center a bit farther out and gives us highs in the low 90s. Either way we see the highs next week being warmer than this week in the low to mid-90s. We are keeping a close eye on how the ridge decides it wants to build in and are adjusting our temperatures as this potential heatwave gets more into focus.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.