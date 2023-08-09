Girl Scout award project gets more girls interested in engineering

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A recent Westview High School graduate is working towards a major award while also improving a local Girl Scout camp.

Olivia Yin-Dolvig said a project to replace signs started almost a year ago. Going to the Mountaindale Girl Scout camp for years, she noticed they are needed.

“I was trying to get a good team together of girls that wanted to make the signs,” Yin-Dolvig said. “We started working on them in March, right before spring break.”

To improve the camp and earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, Yin-Dolvig planned to build new signs showing locations. She learned the skills to do it in the manufacturing class at the high school.

“I also knew that making them would be a great opportunity to use the different tools in our woodshop at school,” she said.

Yin-Dolving wanted more girls to join her in this project. But finding them to join the program at her school took some time.

“A lot of them don’t know how to get involved with that and they don’t have the confidence to get involved with that,” Yin-Dolving said.

When she started to spread the word about the opportunity, more girls started to join. One is recent graduate Ana Sparks.

“I thought it was a really cool learning experience and it taught me something I actually ended up really liking and enjoying,” Sparks said.

Sparks is planning to study manufacturing in college.

After recruiting 20 girls into the program at the high school, Yin-Dolving said the work is rewarding.

“I hope I gave that experience to the other girls who helped me with the trail signs and those girls will also go on to give that experience to even more girls next year,” she said.

Yin-Dolvig will attend Purdue University and major in mechanical engineering this fall.

