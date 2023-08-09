Governor Kotek signs behavioral health bills

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Several bills that aim to strengthen Oregon’s response to behavioral health and addiction are now law.

Tuesday afternoon Gov. Tina Kotek signed the bills.

One of the bills is House Bill 2395 which makes life-saving emergency treatments like Naloxone more available in public buildings such as restaurants, schools and grocery stores.

See Also: Kotek signs historic school investment bill, other education-focused bills at Salem ceremony

The second is House Bill 2757 and provides stable funding for Oregon’s suicide and crisis lifeline centers.

House Bill 2513 strengthens Oregon Measure 110 to help Oregonians struggling with addiction.

The final bill is Senate Bill 238, which will help develop curricula to teach students about the dangers of synthetic opioids.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.