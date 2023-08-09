Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a “marine heat wave” is arriving

We have made it through the “peak of summer” without a significant heat wave. Temperatures have been reasonable the past three weeks with only two days at/above 90 degrees in Portland. Sure, we’ve seen lots of days above normal, but not obnoxiously so.

There’s a decent chance we’ll see several 90 degree days starting on Sunday; in fact next week will likely be warmer than this week.

You probably noticed the excessively warm nights over the weekend? That was due to thick cloud cover each night and relatively high humidity. We tied or broke 3 consecutive warm low temperature records.

So far, we’re tracking near the Portland record for 60 degree nights in one season. We’ve seen 35 nights at/above 60 degrees in the city as of this morning. Only 2015 has seen more 60+ nights by August 8th.

The next few nights will be more reasonable with less humidity and more clearing.

A quick glance at “summer so far” (June 1st to now), shows Portland is running 3rd warmest on record, Salem #8, and Astoria #13. So it’s not a blazing hot summer so far, but consistently well above average (both nights and days). For July only, it was much warmer than normal across much of the Pacific Northwest. I think it’s also interesting that the extreme heat was confined across the southern USA last month. A decent chunk of the country was near/below normal last month

WHAT’S AHEAD

As mentioned, the heat is likely on for next week. First, notice the upper-level pattern is “flattish” over us. No big ridge of high pressure, just a weak disturbance passing by tomorrow (Wednesday). This shows wind flow up around 18,000′

Then, late this week and into the weekend an upper-level ridge pops up overhead...the Sunday view

In this setup two things happen. First, the entire western USA heats up. Second, with a “flat” sort of upper-level ridge over us, we don’t get a gusty/dry easterly wind blowing over the Cascades and through the Gorge. That’s good news. Models are showing 850mb temps (temperature in Celsius near 5,000′) around +20 or so Sunday. This time of year, that plus little or no onshore flow at the surface should push us into the lower 90s. But then it gets a little more interesting as we further into early next week. Each model is a bit different (Euro shown here), but there are hints that the ridge shifts slightly west and an upper-level trough or two could “dent” the ridge a bit. Here’s Tuesday, showing the core of the warmest air overhead is out over the ocean.

I could see our current heatwave forecast of 92-94-94 for Portland Sunday through Tuesday ending up cooler or warmer based on how close that ridge gets to us. For now low-mid 90s seems like a good forecast. One thing we DON’T see this time around is a bunch of clouds/showers with an upper-level low sliding underneath that ridge. That’s what happened this past weekend, blowing up the heatwave forecast. I doubt anyone complained about that!

To summarize, we’re heading into hot weather Sunday and beyond for at least a few days, but at this point I don’t see a major heatwave. We may get lucky and avoid 100 degree heat this summer. That’s because it’s rare to hit that number after mid-August. We’ve hit 100 after August 15th just 4 times in the past 30 years.

MARINE HEAT WAVE

There is a LOT of warmer than normal water all across the northern Pacific Ocean, check out the sea surface temperature anomaly

Over the past couple of months one area has been shifting closer to the coastline and is now just offshore. Only the daily northwest wind along the coastline (causes cold water upwelling) is keeping Oregon coastal waters in the 50s right now.

Just 10-20 miles offshore temperatures are well above normal. NOAA categorizes this as an “extreme” marine heatwave, level 4 of 5. You can see the progress of the warmer than normal water in this Tweet (or is it a “Xeet” now?) from Colin McCarthy

This marine heatwave has been marching across the Northeast Pacific for the last few months and has now reached the Oregon and Washington Coasts.



Scientists are closely monitoring for harmful algal blooms and other potential impacts on marine life and coastal ecosystems. pic.twitter.com/0XDZJrMCzR — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) August 6, 2023

What are the actual water temperatures? Near 70 not too far offshore. Keep in mind that +20 Celsius is 68 F.

As long as the upwelling continues, the cooler temperatures will remain right along the beaches. But if we have a few days with no north wind or a low pressure area moves by with southerly or southwest wind? Those 65-68 degree temperatures could move right onto our beaches. It’ll be something fascinating to watch. We are already seeing warmer temperatures in the coastal cities. I’ve noticed lots of 70s out there recently instead of the usual 60s.

You can read more about marine heat waves here: https://coralreefwatch.noaa.gov/product/marine_heatwave/

That’s it for this evening, enjoy the comfortable weather the rest of this week!

