Level 2 evacuation notice issued for wildfire burning east of Sweet Home

“Be Set” evacuation notices have been issued for people east of Sweet Home due to a wildfire.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - “Be Set” evacuation notices have been issued for people east of Sweet Home due to a wildfire.

The Wiley Fire, which is about one mile south from the end of Harris Road, off Whiskey Butte Drive, began on the evening of Monday, Aug. 7. The fire is now estimated to be about 100 acres in size.

When the fire was first reported, a Level 1 “Be Ready” alert was issued for the intersection of Highway 20 at Whiskey Butte Drive, traversing along Whiskey Butte Drive to Cedar Creek Road, and extending south to Wiley Creek Road. Then, from the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Wiley Creek Road, east along the south boundary of the Willamette National Forest area to Swamp Mountain Road, and along Swamp Mountain Road north to Highway 20.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office elevated the alert area Tuesday evening to Level 2 “Be Set.” A map of the evacuation area can be found here.

Numerous air assets, including helicopters, fire retardant air tankers and scooper planes, will continue to battle the fire.

The sheriff’s office say scooper planes will be pulling water out of the Green Peter Reservoir. The reservoir will be closed all day Wednesday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

For updates on the fire, visit the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

