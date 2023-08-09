Man shot dead on Yaquina Bay Bridge

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot dead on the Yaquina Bay Bridge on Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m., Newport police officers were dispatched to a possible shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge. When officers arrived on scene they immediately detained a man and found one dead.

The dead man was on the west walkway of the bridge and suffered at least one gunshot wound, officials say. Officers found and identified several witnesses to the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.

