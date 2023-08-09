Man wanted after shattering Gresham storefront windows with rocks

Garret Fine.
Garret Fine.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted suspect.

Police say Garret Fine, 25, broke and shattered the windows of two neighboring businesses in the 300 block of NW Eastman Pkwy.

Gresham P.D. says in total, Fine broke seven storefront windows by throwing rocks at them.

The suspect was identified by surveillance footage but so far, officers have been unable to track him down.

Fine was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, maroon sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes. He currently holds an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah County for Criminal Mischief I.

Anyone with information on Fine’s whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

