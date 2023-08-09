New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

