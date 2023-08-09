New survey unveils concerns among homeless service workers in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A recent survey sheds light on the sentiments of homeless service workers within Multnomah County regarding their employment. A significant number of these workers are considering exploring alternative job opportunities.

The survey data draws from compensation and benefits details from the fiscal years 2020-2022 for employees affiliated with organizations contracted by Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. The workers identified several areas in which their employers could enhance, including diversity and improved communication. However, their primary concern centers around their wages.

The study discloses that 31 percent of employees experienced challenges in making ends meet with their existing pay at that time. The median salary for staff members was approximately $46,000, while entry-level positions garnered around $43,000. Worth noting is that prior to the survey’s release, the Joint Office implemented a seven percent cost-of-living adjustment for most of its contracted workers, a figure set to increase to eight percent in the coming year. The Joint Office also directed additional targeted funding toward pay and benefits for frontline staff during the fiscal year 2020-2023.

“These findings reinforce what homeless services providers have been saying for years: that they aren’t adequately compensated for the challenging work they do on the frontlines of our community,” said Daniel Field, director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services. “Low wages result in high turnover rates, slowing our progress in delivering housing and homeless services to our most vulnerable community members.”

Field further emphasized, “That’s why the Joint Office is increasing the resources we dedicate to our contracted staff. Strengthening the workforce is key to accomplishing what our community demands of us: moving people off the streets and into housing.”

Additionally, the study uncovered that 86 percent of employees expressed a willingness to remain with their current organization if offered better pay. Furthermore, half of the employees indicated that increased transparency in the salary determination process would enhance their job satisfaction.

