Oregon Zoo to celebrate world elephant day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Aug. 12 the Oregon Zoo will commemorate world elephant day by having a celebration all about elephants.

The zoo’s festivities will include hosting keeper talks, training demonstrations, elephant swim time, and an extra-large super soaker that will turn the south habitat of Elephant Land into a pachyderm splash pad. Banfield Pet Hospital is sponsoring this celebration of the world’s largest mammal.

“We’re focusing attention on some of the largest and most intelligent land mammals on the planet,” said Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s elephant area. “We want to spread the word and invite everyone to join us in protecting these amazing animals.”

The schedule of events will be, a 9:30 a.m. keeper talk in the north habitat, an 11 a.m. training demonstration in Forest Hall, another keeper talk at 1:30 p.m. in the large pool, and a water activity in the south habitat at 3:30 p.m.

Throughout Aug. the zoo aligns with other AZA-accredited facilities and their conservation allies in celebrating Asian Elephant Awareness Month and encouraging people to learn more about the charismatic and at-risk species.

The Asian elephants that are at the Oregon Zoo are categorized as critically endangered. They are threatened by habitat loss, conflict with humans, and disease. There are only an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 elephants dispersed in small clusters from India to Borneo.

The elephant’s natural habitat overlaps with some of the most densely populated areas on the planet, 20% of people worldwide live in or next to an Asian elephant habitat. In Borneo, where significant conservation efforts are concentrated, much of the forest has been transformed into oil palm plantations, which is detrimental for the Asian elephant as well as other species.

The Oregon Zoo is recognized worldwide for its elephant care program, spanning over 60 years. They support a range of efforts to help wild elephants and have created a one-million-dollar endowment fund to support elephant conservation. To find further information visit oregonzoo.org/conserve.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.