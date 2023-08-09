OSU expansion a beacon of hope following PAC-12 departure

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - The PAC-12 Conference has seen multiple high-profile departures in the past week, including those of the University of Oregon and the University of Washington.

The remaining team in the “Conference of Champions” face an uncertain future, but Oregon State University’s $161-million expansion stands as a beacon of hope for the team.

The project broke ground in December of 2021, making way for a full transformation of the stadium’s west side. This includes the Cascade, Founders, and Coastal Club, a trio of VIP-seating areas specifically for donors and season ticket holders. Guests will get to enjoy two dozen new concessions items at the six new restaurants, including specialty hot dogs and cocktails.

The expansion goes beyond just football. Both the new Health Center and the Welcome Center are open to students all year round. Located right next to a giant tribute to Oregon’s timber-harvesting history, the Welcome Center will be the first place prospective students go during their tours of the university.

OSU Vice President and Athletic Director Scott Barnes says that he thinks the new additions to Reser will strengthen the university’s football culture regardless of the conference realignment’s impact.

“For Beaver Nation, it’s more about how we’re doing and supporting the Beavers than it is who we’re playing,” Barnes says. “We’ll figure that all out, but know our fans are excited to break this new stadium in, and they’ll be with us.”

Fans have expressed their disappointment about the Pac-12 departures, but their loyalty to OSU remains true.

“I think I’ll respect the teams that moved less; I wish they would’ve stayed just kind of bit the bullet not really worry about the TV deals and the money and stayed for the fans,” said student Hayden Vaughn. “I think OSU fans are strong. They always show up for the games.”

“It’s going to be different, but like, I’ll root for Oregon State and I’ll root for any team that I like,” said Lucky Aiello.

Reser Stadium will be open just in time for the Beaver’s first home game against UC Davis on Sept. 9.

