Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham

Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham.
Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham.(Gresham Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a juvenile female was shot Monday.

According to officers, police arrived in the 1000 block of SE 190th Avenue after receiving reports of 15 gunshots at an apartment complex.

The first officer to arrive at the apartment witnessed a continuing disturbance, followed by an additional gunshot.

SEE ALSO: Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman

Because of the active scene, additional officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies responded, the Gresham P.D. said Wednesday.

Eventually, officers were able to enter the complex, finding a juvenile female with a gunshot. Due to the area still being an active scene, officers carefully removed the girl from the situation so paramedics could safely take her to a local hospital.

One juvenile male is in custody for Attempted Murder at this time the Gresham P.D. said Wednesday. They added the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking
3 cougars seen in Tillamook County
Three cougars seen on home camera in Tillamook County

Latest News

A recent survey sheds light on the sentiments of homeless service workers within Multnomah...
New survey unveils concerns among homeless service workers in Multnomah County
New survey unveils concerns among homeless service workers in Multnomah County.
New survey unveils concerns among homeless service workers in Multnomah County
“Be Set” evacuation notices have been issued for people east of Sweet Home due to a wildfire.
Level 2 evacuation notice issued for wildfire burning east of Sweet Home
Wiley Fire
Level 2 evacuation notice issued for wildfire burning east of Sweet Home