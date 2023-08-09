Police seeking tips after ‘juvenile female’ found shot in Gresham.

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a juvenile female was shot Monday.

According to officers, police arrived in the 1000 block of SE 190th Avenue after receiving reports of 15 gunshots at an apartment complex.

The first officer to arrive at the apartment witnessed a continuing disturbance, followed by an additional gunshot.

Because of the active scene, additional officers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies responded, the Gresham P.D. said Wednesday.

Eventually, officers were able to enter the complex, finding a juvenile female with a gunshot. Due to the area still being an active scene, officers carefully removed the girl from the situation so paramedics could safely take her to a local hospital.

One juvenile male is in custody for Attempted Murder at this time the Gresham P.D. said Wednesday. They added the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

