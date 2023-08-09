Portland weekend traffic to be impacted by bike event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County is warning residents of impacts to traffic this coming weekend in Portland.

According to a spokesperson for the county, the Providence Bridge Pedal will impact traffic across the Hawthorne, Morrison and Sellwood bridges.

Providence describes the Bridge Pedal as “a celebration of bridges and bicycling—a non-competitive, community bike ride over Portland’s Willamette River bridges.”

Details of the closures:

Hawthorne Bridge

On Saturday, August 12 starting at 6 p.m. the south eastbound lane, the center westbound lane and the eastbound ramp from S.W. Naito Parkway will close to set up for the Providence Bridge Pedal event. Those lanes and the ramp will remain closed until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 13 for the event. The remaining eastbound lane on the Hawthorne Bridge will close at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 13 and stay closed until 2:30 p.m. that day.

Morrison Bridge

On Sunday, August 13 all eastbound lanes, the eastbound S.W. Naito Parkway ramp to the Morrison Bridge as well as the S.E. Water Avenue ramp will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for the event.

Sellwood Bridge

On Sunday, August 13 the south sidewalk and bike lane on the Sellwood Bridge will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the event.

