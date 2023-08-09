PPS service workers rally for fair wages and staffing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools (PPS) service workers rallied for what they’re calling a fair contract.

Custodians and Nutrition Services workers said their contract expired more than a month ago, but they still haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the district.

The issues employees said are “critical” for a deal to be made are livable wages, healthcare and sufficient staffing.

“What do we want? Fair contracts. When do we want it? Now,” people at the rally chanted.

See Also: Powell’s employees vote to authorize strike

Dozens of workers and supporters rallied at PPS headquarters on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to get fair wages so we can afford to live in Portland,” Amy Silvia, who works in PPS Nutrition Services, and a member of SEIU 503 LOCAL 140 said.

Silvia said she’s been working in Nutrition Services at PPS for nearly a decade. She said being an important part of a student’s day is rewarding.

“Sometimes, I’m the only one that serves them food for the day,” Silvia said.

However, Silvia said currently, she needs to work another job.

“I have a second job, it would be nice to just have one job,” Silvia said.

Many people, including James D’arcy, who has worked as a custodian for seven years, said they’re an essential part of the school community and want their demands heard.

“Would you want your kids going to a school that hadn’t been cleaned? So, think about that?” D’arcy said.

SEIU said Tuesday’s rally is an escalation after failing to reach a resolution with the district, which they began bargaining with in February.

See Also: Nurses end strike in Portland, Seaside as union calls for AG to investigate Providence

In response, a spokesperson for PPS sent this statement, “Portland Public Schools is working in earnest to reach a contract with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). We are committed to an agreement that is competitive in today’s job market and conducive to retaining and recruiting staff. SEIU’s proposed 30-45% employee cost of living increase is simply not sustainable, but we will continue to engage in meaningful discussions to reach a fair agreement.”

Both sides said they do remain hopeful.

“We had a couple of good bargaining, where I felt like we were making progress,” Silvia said.

SEIU said this contract impacts nearly 600 workers.

Even with the new school year just weeks away, PPS said at this point, they have no reason to believe any services will be impacted.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.