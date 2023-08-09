Ridgefield Superintendent Dr. Nathan McCann to Step Down in August

RIDGEFIELD, WA. (KPTV) - In a joint decision between the Ridgefield School District Board of Directors Superintendent Dr. Nathan McCann will step down from his position effective Aug. 15.

The decision was reached in mutual agreement between Dr. McCann and the board with no fault to either. And underscores the recognition that Dr. McCann’s skills, knowledge, and experience are not the best match for the district at this time.

The board has thanked Dr. McCAnn for his over nine years with the district and service in the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and wishes him success in the future.

In the upcoming weeks and months, the board will identify and select a consulting firm to lead the search and hiring process for a new superintendent. Relying on the consulting firm to establish a timeline for the search and hiring process. In the interim Assistant Superintendent Chris Griffith will assume the role of Interim Superintendent until a permanent replacement has been hired.

Dr. McCann shared the following statement. “My heart is full of gratitude for the nearly decade-long opportunity to work with so many dedicated and talented team members. I wish to thank all board members, past and present, for their collaboration and commitment to our schools. Ridgefield is truly a special community and I’m excited to see what lies ahead for our schools. Go Spuds!”

