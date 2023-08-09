‘Serial car thief’ sentenced to 3 years in prison in plea deal

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man described as a serial car thief was sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a plea deal, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesse Dane Brower, 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking stolen vehicles, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated identify theft, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. The district attorney’s office says he also admitted to failing to obey all laws required by his terms of probation on two prior court cases and his probation was revoked.

Brower was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

On July 29, Brower was arrested after the Auto Theft Task Force served a search warrant on his northeast Portland home. The searched followed an investigation that involved the district attorney’s office, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland Police Bureau.

“That investigation uncovered multiple facts implicating Brower as a serial car thief,” the district attorney’s office said.

The task force say they found evidence at Brower’s home connecting him to dozens of stolen cars, as well as many stolen car parts.

“I am grateful for the collaboration between PPB East SVO officers, MCSO, and the Parole and Probation department for their thorough investigation that led to a search warrant, arrest, indictment, and quick resolution of Mr. Brower’s cases,” said Auto Theft Task Force Deputy DA Cody Linderholm said. “Due to the Task Force’s efforts, we quickly reached an agreement that is fair and more robust than the presumptive sentence, which brings swift justice to the community for the behavior of Mr. Brower.”

