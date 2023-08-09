Three Oregon towns rank among America’s most picturesque small towns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three small towns in Oregon have earned spots on the list of most picturesque small towns in America, decided by a new study from travel experts at North Carolina Travel Guides.

The towns that made the list are Astoria at 17th, Hood River at 55th, and Cannon Beach at 60th.

The study ranked the most picturesque small towns in America by comparing 500 towns and assessing three factors: search trends, popularity with photographers, and popularity for photography with the general public.

“There is nothing more delightful than visiting a place that keeps on surprising you with its beauty and charm while you are exploring it,” said Daniel Lewis, Executive Editor at North Carolina Travel Guides. “Each small town that made the list has its own unique elements that make it beautiful.”

Astoria, nestled along the Columbia River, was not only labeled as Oregon’s most picturesque small town but also claimed an impressive 17th rank nationally. Its allure stems from its stunning waterfront views, architectural beauty, and historical landmarks, including the iconic Astoria Column, the Flavel House, and many buildings from the 19th century.

Hood River is ranked as the second most picturesque small town in Ore. and the 55th nationally, captures attention with its natural landscapes featuring Mount Hood, inviting wineries, the Columbia River, and Wah Gwin Gwin Falls. The study also cites the historic charm of the town including Mike’s Ice Cream and Mount Hood Railroad.

Cannon Beach, is ranked the third most picturesque small town in Ore. and the 60th nationwide, has captivating beaches, the prominent Haystack Rock, many viewpoints, and attractions including Bruce’s Candy Kitchen and the Coaster Theatre Playhouse which is housed within a vintage 1920s roller rink.

