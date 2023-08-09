Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Oregon Capital
10 Oregon senators disqualified from reelection after walkout: Sec. of State

Latest News

An employee of a Community Driving School in Lakewood, Colorado, crashed into the school,...
Employee crashes through front of Colorado driving school
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
LIVE: Portland bicycling event helping people with hemophilia
LIVE: Portland bicycling event helping people with hemophilia