Arrest made in shooting death of man in Portland Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the July 9 deadly shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, they suspected Kyle Duane Hague was connected to a motorcycle theft and wanted to question him about it. They tried to contact Hague on Wednesday morning in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street, but he fled on foot, police said.

After officers found and arrested Hague, they learned Hague was also wanted in connection to the July murder of 33-year-old Brandon Lee Allen.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on July 9, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Southeast 174th Avenue. Police found Allen dead when they arrived.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Allen’s death was a homicide by gunshot wound.

After his arrest on Wednesday, Hague was interviewed by detectives and then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. His charges include second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a firearm, interference with a police officer and third-degree escape.

Anyone who believes they have information about Hague’s involvement in the July 9 homicide is asked to contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466 and reference case number 23-180335.

