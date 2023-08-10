1 injured by ‘single car’ crash involving a dump truck on HWY 30

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dump truck carrying another car crashed on Highway 30 Wednesday evening.

According to the Portland Fire and Rescue Twitter/X a dump truck hauling other cars crashed, making it appear as though several cars were involved.

The wreck scattered debris across the road at the 405 split and caused the highway to close down to one lane.

One person driving from the opposite direction was injured by the shrapnel from the accident.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.