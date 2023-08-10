1 injured by ‘single car’ crash involving a dump truck on HWY 30

Dump truck involved wreck on HWY 30
Dump truck involved wreck on HWY 30(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dump truck carrying another car crashed on Highway 30 Wednesday evening.

According to the Portland Fire and Rescue Twitter/X a dump truck hauling other cars crashed, making it appear as though several cars were involved.

The wreck scattered debris across the road at the 405 split and caused the highway to close down to one lane.

One person driving from the opposite direction was injured by the shrapnel from the accident.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamon Fritsch, DMV photo
Man charged with murder in disappearance of Oregon City woman
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition.
Oregon’s 10 Barrel Brewing sold again in massive acquisition
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking.
Mt. Hood Skibowl manager killed while biking
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck.
Parking garage collapse in NW Portland leaves several cars stuck
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving

Latest News

Applications for ‘Paid Leave Oregon’ to open Monday
Applications for ‘Paid Leave Oregon’ to open Monday
The Oregon Employment Department announced on Wednesday that Oregonians can start applying for...
Applications for 'Paid Leave Oregon' to open Monday
Woman, 2 children dead after Scappoose house fire
Woman, 2 children dead after Scappoose house fire
The Old Historic Schoolhouse will now have to travel across two country roads and through the...
100-year-old Oregon City schoolhouse embarks on journey to a new location