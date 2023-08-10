Another partly cloudy morning, then comfortable afternoon

We are starting off this Thursday morning with overcast skies and fairly mild temperatures in the 60s for most of the metro. Skies will clear by this afternoon and we will enjoy highs in the low 80s. Enjoy those low 80s because it just gets hotter from here. Tomorrow will be sunny and warmer, high 85. Up to 87 with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Heat wave kicks in Sunday and continues at least through Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid 90s. Overnight lows during our heat wave will only cool in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.