Applications for ‘Paid Leave Oregon’ to open Monday

The Oregon Employment Department announced on Wednesday that Oregonians can start applying for the new state paid leave program on Monday online or by paper.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Employees that qualify for the program, ‘Paid Leave Oregon,’ will be able to take paid leave starting Sept. 3.

The agency says it takes about two weeks after paid leave is approved to get a benefit payment, either by direct deposit or pre-paid credit card.

The program includes family leave for such things as bonding with a new child or caring for a family member; medical leave for things like surgeries and ‘safe leave’ for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment or stalking.

David Gerstenfeld, director of the Oregon Employment Department, said the state has been a trail blazer since the state’s unpaid leave program with the Oregon Family Leave Act, “before the Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, its federal counterpart became a national law.”

“With Paid Leave Oregon, we’re again at the forefront, creating this new paid leave program to help support Oregon working families,” Gerstenfeld said. “It will not only help individuals, but hopefully help brake some cycles of generational poverty and help businesses keep more of their skilled employees.”

Gerstenfeld said the employment department is projecting about 41,000 claims right away and 12,000 claims per month on average.

People can learn more about the program and find where to apply via this link.

