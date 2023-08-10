Clark Co. family evacuated while on vacation due to Maui wildfires

MAUI, HI (KPTV) - Wildfires raging across Maui have killed at least 36 people and reduced an historic town to ash. At least two dozen people are also reported injured.

Officials are calling the fires “unprecedented” and the Mayor of Maui said the death toll could rise. The fires have also displaced thousands of people as crews continue to battle the flames on Maui and the Big Island.

The Voukidis family from Clark County is currently on vacation in Maui and had to evacuate and spent the night in their cars. “Apocalyptic” and “looked like a bomb went off” – that’s how people are describing the scenes of utter devastation in Maui as flames raged through the western part of the island.

“Kind of crazy,” Cheryl Voukidis said. “We came on a big family vacation. We got there on Sunday and we’re leaving on Saturday.”

Witnesses said parts of the historic Lahaina Town are now unrecognizable.

Just hours before the fire roared through Downtown Lahaina, Voukidis said her family was out and about in the area on Monday.

“We were on Front Street shopping all day,” Voukidis said.

Her family started noticing strong winds, then she remembered the situation escalating quickly on Tuesday.

“At four in the morning that’s when the power went out,” Voukidis said.

Later that day, their group of 13 evacuated.

“We noticed the fire close to us, and we received an emergency notification for a neighboring neighborhood that it was time to evacuate,” Voukidis said. As soon as they were able to get on the road, they drove to safety.

“They had just opened the roads. Roads were closed because of all the downed powerlines,” Voukidis said.

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the island, was partly to blame for strong winds driving the flames, knocking out power, and grounding firefighting helicopters.

Voukidis said they spent the night in an aquarium parking lot with many others who were also displaced by the fire, but said they’re thankful their group is still together.

“We roll with the punches, so we’re just excited to be together as a family,” Voukidis said.

Emergency crews are still battling the blaze and assessing the full extent of the damage.

During this tragic time, many of you are wanting to help, but authorities urge everyone to check the source and organization before you consider donating.

