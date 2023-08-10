Colin Meloy, The Decemberists musician and children’s book author, to release his 1st novel for adults in 2025

Meloy’s book, currently titled ‘Cascadia,’ will feature themes of climate crises and hypercapitalism
This Jan. 29, 2014 photo shows Colin Meloy, left, front man and songwriter for the indie folk...
This Jan. 29, 2014 photo shows Colin Meloy, left, front man and songwriter for the indie folk band, The Decemberists, and his illustrator wife, Carson Ellis, in Portland, Ore.(Don Ryan | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Colin Meloy, frontman of The Decemberists and already a popular children’s author, is now writing a novel for adults.

Meloy’s book, which has the working title “Cascadia,” is scheduled for 2025 (in the spring, not in December), G.P. Putnam’s Sons announced Thursday.

“Cascadia” features a protagonist named Barnaby Chambers, who sells discarded baby membrane tissue and is otherwise contending with artificial intelligence, climate change and falling birth rates.

Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen with The Decemberists performs...
Colin Meloy, Chris Funk, Jenny Conlee, Nate Query and John Moen with The Decemberists performs during the 2016 Shaky Knees Festival at Centennial Olympic Park on Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb D. Cohen | Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

“This story, the story of Barnaby Chambers in a near-future Oregon wrecked by climate crises and hypercapitalism, is one I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time now,” Meloy said in a statement.

The Decemberists are known for such albums as “The Hazards of Love” and “The King Is Dead,” and received a best rock song Grammy nomination in 2011 for “Down By the Water.”

Meloy’s previous books include the children’s stories “Wildwood” and “Under Wildwood,” both illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
FILE: Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport, Ore.
Man shot dead on Yaquina Bay Bridge

Latest News

DNA Samples
WA Attorney General collects DNA from over 2,000 violent and sex offenders.
FILE - A Portland Police officer watches protesters rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United...
Independent reports shows police relied heavily on projectiles during 2020 Portland protests
Police Lights
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Umatilla Co.
Sherwood gas leak causes road closures.
Sherwood natural gas leak causes road closures