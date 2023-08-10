Corvallis police seek help in 1992 missing woman cold case

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Corvallis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the 1992 disappearance of a 34-year-old woman.

Patricia Lynn Swanberg was reported missing on Aug. 12, 1992 when she did not show up for work. Police say her on again/off again partner, Clarence “CJ” Pursifull, reported last seeing her in the Corvallis area on Aug. 10.

Swanberg’s car was found unlocked and abandoned in downtown Corvallis. Police say her purse and personal items were inside the car.

After Swanberg was reported missing, police say detectives identified a significant person of interest in the case but they have since died.

According to police, Swanberg’s family believes she is no longer alive, but the location of her remains are unknown.

Patricia Lynn Swanberg (Corvallis Police Department)

The investigation is still active, but police say new information is becoming difficult to come by.

“We are hoping someone in the community who may know something can come forward, anonymously if needed. While Patricia has been gone for some time, she is not forgotten and she has always been on our mind. We would like to help bring Patricia home,” the Corvallis Police Department said in a release.

Swanberg was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 112 pounds when she went missing, with brown hair and brown eyes. She had several tattoos including an eagle on her back between her shoulder blades, the name “Jeff” on one ankle and “Dan” on the other ankle, and the words “love hurts” across knuckles.

Anyone with information about the case of Swanberg is asked to contact Detective Christy Molina at 541-766-6782. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.