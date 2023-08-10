Crews battle ‘hoarding’ conditions at Milwaukie house fire
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a house fire in Milwaukie Thursday morning.
Just after 8:30 a.m., multiple Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire at 4044 Southeast Hillside Drive.
Clackamas Fire says firefighters are battling hoarding conditions inside the home which makes it difficult to access the fire, but also provides plenty of fuel to burn.
There’s no word at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
People should avoid the area while crews remain on scene.
