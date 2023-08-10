Crews battle ‘hoarding’ conditions at Milwaukie house fire

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a house fire in Milwaukie Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., multiple Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire at 4044 Southeast Hillside Drive.

Clackamas Fire says firefighters are battling hoarding conditions inside the home which makes it difficult to access the fire, but also provides plenty of fuel to burn.

Clackamas Fire crews on the scene on residential fire on Hillside Drive in Milwaukie. Firefighters are currently battling hoarding conditions which not only make it hard to access, but also gives the fire plenty of fuel to burn. More to come. #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/GPgfnh7NK0 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 10, 2023

There’s no word at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if anyone has been injured.

People should avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.