Crews battle ‘hoarding’ conditions at Milwaukie house fire

House fire in Milwaukie
House fire in Milwaukie(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a house fire in Milwaukie Thursday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., multiple Clackamas Fire crews responded to a fire at 4044 Southeast Hillside Drive.

Clackamas Fire says firefighters are battling hoarding conditions inside the home which makes it difficult to access the fire, but also provides plenty of fuel to burn.

There’s no word at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or if anyone has been injured.

People should avoid the area while crews remain on scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
FILE: Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport, Ore.
Man shot dead on Yaquina Bay Bridge

Latest News

Two neighbors honored for saving woman during Westport house fire
Two neighbors honored for saving woman from Westport house fire
Two people in the coastal community of Westport are being recognized as heroes after the helped...
Two neighbors honored for saving woman from Westport house fire
Every Body Athletics has offered physical activity and personal connection to hundreds of...
Portland nonprofit offers physical activity, personal connection for adults with special needs
Fires continue to burn on Maui
Clark Co. family evacuated while on vacation due to Maui wildfires