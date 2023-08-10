Former Evergreen school district teacher pleads guilty to voyeurism charges

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A former teacher with the Evergreen school district pled guilty to voyeurism charges on Wednesday.

Former Mountain View High School teacher Shelley Leatherwood changed her plea in court to guilty. As part of the plea deal a charge of communication with a minor for immoral purposes was dropped.

Investigators of the case said a 17-year-old student reported a text with a nude photo to a staff member of the school district who then contacted police. Leatherwood said she ‘regretted sending the nude photo.’

Leatherwood will be sentenced next month.

