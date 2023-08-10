Independent reports shows police relied heavily on projectiles during 2020 Portland protests

FILE - A Portland Police officer watches protesters rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United...
FILE - A Portland Police officer watches protesters rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. An Oregon lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require law enforcement officers complete at least two years of postsecondary education. The bill would push back against the recent trend of lowering police hiring standards by requiring two years of postsecondary education for departments with less than 50 officers and a bachelor's degree for departments with more than 50.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Years after the 2020 Portland protests and riots in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, damage and distrust remain. A new outside analysis conducted by Independent Monitor LLC (IMLLC) of police crowd response released Thursday shows officers relied too much on tear gas and other projectiles to disperse the crowd.

The report not only identifies these areas but also highlights room for growth and improvement, offering recommendations which the City concurs with.

SEE ALSO: Portland police officer issues apology to woman he hit, shoved during 2020 process

The analysis was done through extensive research, according to IMLLC. This included engaging with City employees, community members, local law enforcement agencies and reviewing numerous documents and video recordings.

In a tweet Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed the analysis saying, “As part of its settlement agreement with the Dept. of Justice, the City commissioned an independent analysis of the 2020 protest response.”

Mayor Wheeler encouraged the public to attend a virtual forum regarding the findings on August 23.

You can read the entire 95-page analysis below.

