Independent reports shows police relied heavily on projectiles during 2020 Portland protests

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Years after the 2020 Portland protests and riots in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, damage and distrust remain. A new outside analysis conducted by Independent Monitor LLC (IMLLC) of police crowd response released Thursday shows officers relied too much on tear gas and other projectiles to disperse the crowd.

The report not only identifies these areas but also highlights room for growth and improvement, offering recommendations which the City concurs with.

The analysis was done through extensive research, according to IMLLC. This included engaging with City employees, community members, local law enforcement agencies and reviewing numerous documents and video recordings.

In a tweet Thursday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed the analysis saying, “As part of its settlement agreement with the Dept. of Justice, the City commissioned an independent analysis of the 2020 protest response.”

Mayor Wheeler encouraged the public to attend a virtual forum regarding the findings on August 23.

You can read the entire 95-page analysis below.

