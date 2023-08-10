Kotek announces task force to improve downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek announced plans to create the ‘Portland Central City Task Force’ on Wednesday, with the goal of revitalizing central Portland.

She said the project, a partnership with the Oregon Business Council, comes after what she called an ‘onslaught of challenges’ in recent years.

“Growing pains turned into crises, exacerbated by a global pandemic, and now concerns about Portland have become a statewide economic issue,” Kotek said in a statement. “It’s time to look forward, bring together diverse voices, and focus our energy on developing concrete and equitable solutions. I want to thank everyone who believes in Portland and is committed to building a brighter future, whether you’re a member of this task force or doing great work elsewhere.”

The Governor will co-chair the task force with Dan McMillan, the President and CEO of The Standard insurance company. It will include committees focused on clean streets, crime, homelessness and tax competitiveness.

Kamelah Adams owns Mimi’s Fresh Tees in Downtown, and said foot traffic has gone down even more post-pandemic. She set up shop at Director Park for the City’s ‘Every Wednesday’ event to not only draw customers, but relay a positive message.

“A lot of people ask me, is Downtown safe? And I say yes, because if I can be Downtown every day, you can be down here too,” Adams said.

According to the Portland Metro Chamber, foot traffic in December 2022 was down 27% from pre-pandemic levels in the Portland Central District. In Downtown, it was still down by 40%.

“It’s our Downtown to people who live here, and we should act like it,” said local Kathleen Dolan. “We should do neat things like run the parade through here like we used to, and just treat it like our Downtown.”

Charlein Lyons has lived in Portland for 49 years, and she said she misses the safety she used to feel raising her four children in Portland.

“During the day I feel pretty safe because there’s a bunch of people around, but come early evening like after five, it’s not safe. It’s a scary feeling,” she said.

Adams believes locals should lead the charge to fill up Downtown and change the culture surrounding it.

“The more people who come, the more you will feel safe, because the more people that are walking the streets and are filling in store fronts, it alleviates a lot of people might be wanting to do harm to you,” she said.

The task force’s first meeting will be on Aug. 22, and they will set to meet once a month through October and present recommendations at the Oregon Business Plan Leadership summit in December.

