Man arrested after allegedly masturbating at a school watching kids

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man is wanted on parole violation warrant after allegedly masturbating at a school while watching children on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police responded to the McDaniel High School after a student called 911 to report that a man who did not work at the school was on school grounds and had “removed sports equipment,” according to police.

When police arrived, two students told them the suspect was sitting on school equipment while “touching himself.” One said the suspect was “masturbating” while looking directly at them.

Police found and arrested the suspect, Dustin Lee Knieriem.

According to police, Knieriem had been in custody three weeks earlier for similar behavior.

On July 18 shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the call of a man masturbating in the 12500 Block of Southeast Powell Boulevard.

According to police, the first arriving officer attempted to convince Knieriem to stop, get dressed and leave the area.

After Knieriem refused, he was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

After the second alleged incident on Sunday, Knieriem was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. His charges include two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of public indecency, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and a parole violation.

Knieriem was released by order of the court on his own recognizance.

Based on statements police say Knieriem gave to arresting officers and due to his escalating behavior, police said they believe he may attempt to sexually harm children and so a parole violation warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police did not say why he was initially released after the Sunday arrest.

Police are asking anyone who sees Knieriem to immediately call 911 and to watch for him near places with children.

Dustin Lee Knieriem:

About 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 210 pounds.

37 years old.

A white man with black hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion.

Last seen wearing the black McDaniel High School track uniform he is pictured in. Anyone with information about crimes committed by Knieriem is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

