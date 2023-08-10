Marion Co. deputies looking for escaped inmate

John West, 25.
John West, 25.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who left the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center on Thursday.

John West, 25, fled from the facility between 11 a.m. and noon, according to the MCSO. West was under custody due to charges related to a probation violation, stemming from an original offense of felon in possession of a weapon.

West is described as a white male adult, standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatshirt, grey pants and black shoes.

Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of West to contact the MCSO at 503-588-5032.

