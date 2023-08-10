Mobile escape room in Portland prepares people for potential disaster

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - September is National Preparedness Month, and one local man is highlighting that message with an escape room he created in hopes to prepare people for a potential disaster.

The mobile escape room is called Shaky Grounds Café. Currently, it’s sitting at Oaks Amusement Park. Tyler Robinson, who created it, said it’s all in the name of emergency preparedness.

“I don’t think it’s unusual to say that this is the only escape room in the world that might actually save your life,” Robinson said.

Robinson is an Emmy-Award-Winning production designer who has worked on tv shows including ‘Portlandia.’ He is also an army veteran who calls the escape room his COVID project.

“It was a good year and a half of me tinkering away inside, designing the puzzles, and building the room. I sort of blended my interest in set design with the army background.”

The scenario is that Oregon has been hit with a devasting earthquake caused by the Cascadia subduction zone fault, which is a real threat.

“For us,” he explained, “that’s the worst-case disaster that’s going to potentially happen where we live. When we talk about preparedness, we talk about preparing for the worst disaster.”

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management recommends being at least two weeks prepared if such a situation were to actually happen.

In Robinson’s escape room, you’ve made it a week into that disaster but you’re running short on supplies.

“You have no power or water, and the sewage doesn’t work. But, tensions have reached a whole new level because you’ve run out of coffee,” he laughed. “I say during the briefing, ‘I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to face the apocalypse without a cup of coffee.’ So, you’ve decided to scavenge your local coffee shop to see if you can find any.”

In the game, you’re in that coffee shop, where Robinson said “there’s over 20 different puzzles, and each one is going to teach you something different. I really wanted to get involved in creating immersive entertainment that had social value. People love the lesson.”

Since opening, Robinson said more than 100 parties have played with an average of four players, where he recalls most people have taken the complete hour time frame to finish. Of everyone who has played, Robinson estimated he has seen roughly a 60-70 percent success rate.

“This isn’t an escape room where I’m trying to trick you or have you fail,” he said. “My goal is to get you to finish the game and let you learn all of these important lessons.”

If you’re interested in playing the game, you can find more information on their website.

