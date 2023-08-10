Paramore cancels Portland show due to lead singer’s illness

Paramore
Paramore(Todd Williamson | Invision)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The band Paramore has been forced to cancel the final two shows of their tour in Portland and Salt Lake City, UT. due to lead singer Hayley Williams’ continued lung infection according to Billboard.

In July the band had to postpone and reschedule a handful of shows already, including the Portland and Salt Lake City shows, due to Williams’ lung infection, but have now canceled them indefinitely.

Thursday morning, Williams announced the news on her Instagram Story that the band had to cancel their concerts at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland tonight and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13.

In her post, she stated, “Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams said after the group finished their concert at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday night. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

She apologized to those fans who had already been camping out in Portland. “I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s–t. Love you all,” she wrote.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
File: Hood River Bridge
Three Oregon towns rank among America’s most picturesque small towns

Latest News

Teens explore science, technology at engineering camp for minority students in Vancouver
Teens explore science, technology at engineering camp for minority students in Vancouver
On Thursday, about 60 teens of color participated in iUrban Teen’s iEngineer STEM Camp at...
Teens explore science, technology at engineering camp for minority students in Vancouver
Homeless shelter at risk of closing in N Portland asks county for public funds
Homeless shelter at risk of closing in N Portland asks county for public funds
A homeless facility in the former Wapato Jail building in north Portland is now at risk of...
Homeless shelter at risk of closing in N Portland asks county for public funds
Fifty-three people are confirmed dead and thousands displaced as the fires on Maui continue to...
The devastation in Maui grows, 53 confirmed dead