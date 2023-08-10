Paramore cancels Portland show due to lead singer’s illness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The band Paramore has been forced to cancel the final two shows of their tour in Portland and Salt Lake City, UT. due to lead singer Hayley Williams’ continued lung infection according to Billboard.

In July the band had to postpone and reschedule a handful of shows already, including the Portland and Salt Lake City shows, due to Williams’ lung infection, but have now canceled them indefinitely.

Thursday morning, Williams announced the news on her Instagram Story that the band had to cancel their concerts at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland tonight and the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13.

In her post, she stated, “Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health,” Williams said after the group finished their concert at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Wednesday night. “My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight.”

She apologized to those fans who had already been camping out in Portland. “I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s–t. Love you all,” she wrote.

