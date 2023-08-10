Portland Fire and Rescue’s marine program on the Willamette and Columbia rivers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a side of Portland Fire and Rescue many in the community don’t see unless they’re on one of Portland’s local rivers.

At Station 21 along the Eastbank Esplanade in Southeast Portland, there’s a dock that houses a fire boat and a rescue boat. This is one of three locations that house these types of boats as part of Portland Fire and Rescue’s Marine Program.

With two stations on the Willamette River and one on the Columbia River, the city’s fire bureau has the local rivers covered. Sean Whalen, Harbor Master for Portland Fire and Rescue, spent five years working on the fire and rescue boats.

“I don’t think a lot of people hear fire department and fire boat, may not think of all the other things we can do on the water,” Whalen said.

On Wednesday, Portland Fire and Rescued fired up the engines of Station 21′s fire boat and set course down the Willamette River to show what their Marine Program is capable of. Just south of the Fremont Bridge, the fire boat met up with Station 17′s fire boat where there was a demonstration of the power of the boat’s water houses.

Portland Fire and Rescue said that each of the three hoses on their boats can unload more than 3,000 gallons of water per minute. If the boats respond to a fire that might be a little too far away from their reach, line hoses can be attached to the boat and taken to land to help fight a fire. There was also a mock rescue of a swimmer in distress, something the bureau’s rescue boats a commonly used for.

“I’ve been on one of those where it was somebody in the water, bobbing up and down at the surface, we were able to get to them, see them, and pull them up on the deck of the boat,” Whalen said. “We bring them, depending on where they are, in this case, we brought them here [station 21] for a waiting ambulance.”

Like all the bureau’s fire stations, the Marine Program runs year-round, not just during the warm season when there are people recreating on the city’s waterways.

“During the winter is when we have the wind storms, the rain storms, the currents are rushing, so that’s when things that are supposed to be tied up, break free,” Whalen said.

Whalen said their Marine Program helps people beyond the Portland city limits. He said sometimes they will assist other agencies in different cities and counties as close as Clackamas County, or as far away as Astoria. Whalen said no matter if it’s on land or water, winter or summer, Portland Firefighters will be there to help.

