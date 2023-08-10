Sherwood natural gas leak causes road closures

Sherwood gas leak causes road closures.
Sherwood gas leak causes road closures.(Sherwood Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A natural gas leak is prompting road closures in Sherwood on Thursday, according to officials.

The Sherwood Police Department announced the closure of SW Roy Rogers Road on Facebook shortly after 11 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Corvallis police seek help in 1992 missing woman cold case

According to police, the leak is in the area of SW Lynnly Way.

Officials say roads are expected to reopen within one to three hours thanks to the help of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Tigard Police Department, and King City Police Department

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
FILE: Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport, Ore.
Man shot dead on Yaquina Bay Bridge

Latest News

Police Lights
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Umatilla Co.
Naked Bike Ride Day
What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Patricia Lynn Swanberg
Corvallis police seek help in 1992 missing woman cold case
House fire in Milwaukie
Crews battle ‘hoarding’ conditions at Milwaukie house fire