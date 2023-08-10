Sherwood natural gas leak causes road closures

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) – A natural gas leak is prompting road closures in Sherwood on Thursday, according to officials.

The Sherwood Police Department announced the closure of SW Roy Rogers Road on Facebook shortly after 11 a.m.

According to police, the leak is in the area of SW Lynnly Way.

Officials say roads are expected to reopen within one to three hours thanks to the help of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Tigard Police Department, and King City Police Department

