Two neighbors honored for saving woman from Westport house fire

WESTPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people in the coastal community of Westport are being recognized as heroes after the helped save a woman from a burning home.

During a special ceremony Wednesday night, volunteer firefighter Jeff Hazen was able to address his two neighbors who made sure his wife was safely out of their home after it caught fire last month. Hazen says he was in St. Helens at the time of the fire but his wife was at home.

Westport Fire Chief Greg Brody says that Hazen’s wife was on the front porch screaming for help. Neighbor Bri Hendricks heard the screams and ran over to help.

Brody says that seconds before the flames would have reached Hazen’s wife, Hendricks lifted her up and got her off the porch to safety. Brody says another neighbor, Alec Hansen, then helped get her far enough away from the home to be safe.

Hansen then tried to go back into the home to save the family’s pets. Sadly, a dog did die in the fire. Hazen says their beloved dog was 21 years old and had lived a good life.

Hazen says he will forever be indebted to his heroic neighbors who didn’t think twice about helping.

“I got here and I was very comforted because my wife was safe. She was in our neighbor’s front yard that lives in front of us and Bri was one side, Stephanie was on the other side taking care of her,” Hazen said. “They had wrapped her up in blankets and all I wanted to do was scoop her up and take her out.”

“We had the potential for a horrible, tragic tragedy here in Westport, and because these two stepped up and did what they did, we didn’t get that. We dodged a bullet thanks to these guys and their actions,” Chief Brody said.

Hendricks and Hansen both received plaques to commemorate their heroic actions.

Hazen’s home ended up being destroyed in the fire, and he says the community has been there to lift them up as they start to rebuild. He also says that one month before the fire, he had installed new smoke detectors, which ultimately helped save his wife’s life.

