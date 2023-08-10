WA Attorney General collects DNA from over 2,000 violent and sex offenders.

DNA Samples
DNA Samples(PRNewswire)
By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, WA. (KPTV) - Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s ongoing project to gather lawfully owed DNA from serious offenders has reached a significant milestone, adding 2,061 profiles to the national DNA database.

This collaborative initiative with local law enforcement primarily targets individuals convicted of severe felonies, sex offenses, and violent crimes, who owed samples as part of their convictions but had failed to provide them.

A notable outcome of this project is the discovery of 76 matches between offender profiles and existing DNA evidence within the database. These matches offer renewed hope for solving cold cases involving sexual assaults, homicides, and other serious offenses nationwide

“This work makes communities safer and sends the message that we will use every tool at our disposal to bring justice to survivors and victims of these devastating crimes,” stated Ferguson.

Currently, the focus is on collecting samples from offenders found guilty of various violent and felony offenses, such as assault and robbery.

The Attorney General’s Office approximates a substantial number of obligated violent offenders residing in Washington who are required to submit their DNA samples.

The Legislature passed House Bill 1028 this year, establishing time-sensitive protocols for DNA collection upon sentencing.

More information about this initiative can be found at the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mekenna Reiley in an undated photo provided by her sister. Right: A map of the Oregon...
Man caught red-handed trying to access storage unit of missing Oregon woman: family
Wx Blog
Hot days will return after a two week break, plus a ‘marine heat wave’ is arriving
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say
Negasi Zuberi
Judge Judy ruled in favor of man now accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in makeshift cell in Oregon
FILE: Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport, Ore.
Man shot dead on Yaquina Bay Bridge

Latest News

FILE - A Portland Police officer watches protesters rallying at the Mark O. Hatfield United...
Independent reports shows police relied heavily on projectiles during 2020 Portland protests
Police Lights
Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Umatilla Co.
Sherwood gas leak causes road closures.
Sherwood natural gas leak causes road closures
Naked Bike Ride Day
What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro