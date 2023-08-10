WA Attorney General collects DNA from over 2,000 violent and sex offenders.

OLYMPIA, WA. (KPTV) - Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s ongoing project to gather lawfully owed DNA from serious offenders has reached a significant milestone, adding 2,061 profiles to the national DNA database.

This collaborative initiative with local law enforcement primarily targets individuals convicted of severe felonies, sex offenses, and violent crimes, who owed samples as part of their convictions but had failed to provide them.

A notable outcome of this project is the discovery of 76 matches between offender profiles and existing DNA evidence within the database. These matches offer renewed hope for solving cold cases involving sexual assaults, homicides, and other serious offenses nationwide

“This work makes communities safer and sends the message that we will use every tool at our disposal to bring justice to survivors and victims of these devastating crimes,” stated Ferguson.

Currently, the focus is on collecting samples from offenders found guilty of various violent and felony offenses, such as assault and robbery.

The Attorney General’s Office approximates a substantial number of obligated violent offenders residing in Washington who are required to submit their DNA samples.

The Legislature passed House Bill 1028 this year, establishing time-sensitive protocols for DNA collection upon sentencing.

More information about this initiative can be found at the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative website.

