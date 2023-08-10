What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -
6th Annual PDX Hot Sauce Expo
- The annual hot sauce exhibition has an enormous variety of hot sauces, with events including hot sauce tastings, an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most Carolina Reaper peppers eaten at once, Lucha wrestling, and the “Stage of Doom.”
- https://www.pdxhotsauceexpo.com/
- Happening on Aug. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Located at OMSI on 1945 Southeast Water Avenue Portland, OR 97214
- Tickets range from $10-$100 depending on the package.
- Parking is $5 for two hours and $8 for an all-day pass when you park at the OMSI parking lot
World Naked Bike Ride
- Go “as bare as you dare” on the annual naked bike ride that aims to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists everywhere and bring attention to society’s dependence on pollution-based transportation.
- https://pdxwnbr.org/
- Happening Aug. 12 meeting at 7:30 p.m. and riding at sunset
- Located at Irving Park on 707 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212
- This event is free to everyone, all you need is a bike to participate
- Free street parking
25th Annual Elephant Garlic Festival
- Enjoy the annual garlic festival with various food vendors, a beer and wine garden, a half marathon, and a parade.
- http://funstinks.com/
- Happening on Aug. 11 from noon to 11 p.m., Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Located at the Jessie Mays Community Park on 30975 NW Hillcrest Street, North Plains, OR
- Free for all ages
- Parking is $5 on 29905 NW West Union Rd, North Plains, North Plains OR.
Annual Dahlia Festival
- Celebrate the Annual Dahlia Festival with almost 40 acres to walk through, garden displays, food trucks, and live music.
- https://www.dahlias.com/our-farm/annual-dahlia-festival/
- Happening every Wednesday - Sunday through Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Located at Swan Island Dahlias on 995 NW 22nd Ave Canby, OR 97013
- Free for all ages
- Parking is free
Clark County Fair
- Enjoy all the Clark County Fair has to offer with rides, concerts, exhibits, grandstands, and contests. Including mutton busting, a hot dog eating contest, and a hypnotist.
- https://www.clarkcofair.com/
- Happening Aug. 11 and 12 from 12:10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Located at Clark County Fairgrounds 17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642
- Tickets range from $7 -$40 depending on the package
- Parking is $8 per vehicle
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.