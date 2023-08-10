Woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Umatilla Co.

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Umatilla County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to a home on Highway 332, outside of Milton-Freewater, for a welfare request. A woman was found dead at the home and a death investigation has begun.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, the circumstances of the woman’s death are considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

